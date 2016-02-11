Bulgaria's government faces no-confidence vote over healthcare

SOFIA, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s ruling centre-right coalition faces its first parliamentary vote of no-confidence next week after opposition parties attacked its failure to reform the ailing healthcare sector but the government is expected to survive.

Prime Minister Boiko Borisov’s minority government, in power since November 2014, has the support of two smaller parties, while the opposition Socialists and ethnic Turkish MRF party are 53 votes short of the number they need to topple the coalition.

The vote will come next week but a date has yet to be fixed.

“The vote is against the government’s healthcare policy, the (expected) closure of hospitals in several towns and, of course, we initiated the move after the scandal with the vaccines,” a Socialist party spokeswoman told Reuters.

She was referring to a dispute over the quality of vaccines for babies imported from Turkey that has caused concern among young parents.

The health ministry has denied any wrongdoing and said the vaccines meet all standards for use in the European Union.

Opposition parties also accuse the government of failing to implement meaningful reforms to shore up the Balkan country’s cash-strapped health system and of taking steps that will further deprive people in remote rural areas of proper medical treatment. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Gareth Jones)