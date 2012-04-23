PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - April 23

SOFIA, April 23 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

GENERAL AND POLITICS

CAPITAL DAILY - Bulgaria will spend 266 million euros ($350.5 million) to extend the lifespan of the Kozloduy nuclear power plant’s two 1,000 megawatt reactors, company’s chief executive Alexander Nikolov said.

- Some 2,000 Bulgarians protested against the government’s decision to abandon plans to construct the 2,000 megawatt Belene nuclear power plant in the northern town of Pleven - a region with high unemployment rate(Presa, Trud, Duma).

TRUD - Bulgaria’s decision to abandon plans to build the Belene plant will lead to “unbearable” electricity bills, former Prime Minister Sergey Stanishev said.

- Member of European Parliament Slavi Binev formed a new political faction, which “will fight for political power” (Presa, 24 Chasa, Trud).

SEGA - The unemployment rate was more than 35 percent in 152 Bulgarian municipalities in March, a data showed. Bulgaria’s jobless rate was 11.5 percent in the third month of the year.

TRUD - Bulgaria spends 55 million levs ($36.9 million) a year for military missions abroad, Defence Minister Anyo Angelov said.

ECONOMY

CAPITAL DAILY - Bulgaria telecoms operator BTC reported a 2.3 percent jump in net profit in the first three months of 2012 despite a drop in revenues from 10.38 million levs ($6.97 million) to 10.25 million levs.

KLASA - The average monthly costs per person in a household rose to 547 levs ($367.5), trade unions said.

($1 = 1.482)