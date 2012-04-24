FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - April 24
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
April 24, 2012 / 6:41 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - April 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SOFIA, April 24 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

GENERAL AND POLITICS

- Tax police will start operating in Bulgaria as of Jan. 1 2013, Finance Minister Simeon Djankov said (Capital daily, Klasa, Presa, Trud, 24 Chasa, Monitor).

- The construction of the Belene nuclear power plant would cost at least 10.3 billion euros (S13.57 billion), a report by HSBC, which was contracted by the Bulgarian government to carry out a feasibility study for the plant, showed. (Capital daily, Klasa, Presa, Trud, 24 Chasa, Standart, Monitor).

TRUD - Some 3,500 Bulgarian builders could begin work in Israel in accordance of an intergovernmental agreement.

ECONOMY

- The Privatisation Agency will hold an open auction to sell 100 percent of state construction company Technoexportstroy with a starting price of 60 million levs ($40.1 million). The agency cancelled an open auction to sell the company, scheduled for May 2, due to lack of bidders with starting price of 68 million levs (Standart, Sega).

CAPITAL DAILY - Citigroup analysts forecast a GDP growth of 1.2 percent in 2012 and 2.5 percent in 2013.

- The real estate prices in Bulgaria dropped by 0.4 percent to 888 levs ($594) per square metre in the first three months on an annual basis, statistics office data showed (Capital daily, Presa, Trud, Sega, Monitor, Duma).

($1 = 1.489)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.