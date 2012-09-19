FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Sept 19
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deflation
September 19, 2012 / 5:40 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Sept 19

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SOFIA, Sept 19 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Over 300 Bulgarian Muslims gathered in front of a court in the central city of Pazardzhik to support thirteen worship leaders standing trial for preaching radical Islam. The accused have denied any wrongdoing. (24 Chasa, Standart, Sega, Monitor, Presa, Klasa)

-- The average salary will increase by 34.6 percent in 2015 if Bulgaria manages to put to use all European Union aid made available to the country, a simulative math model showed. (24 Chasa, Trud, Standart, Sega, Monitor, Presa)

- An increase of state pensions between 8 to 10 percent will most likely come into effect from April next year and not January due to lack of enough funds to back the move, head of the parliamentary budgetary commission Menda Stoyanova said. (Trud, Standart, Monitor, Presa)

24 CHASA - Rise in the global grain prices boosted pork meat by 30 percent in August, thr association of meat processors said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.