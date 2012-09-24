FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Sept 24
September 24, 2012 / 6:26 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Sept 24

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, Sept 24 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- More than 1,000 Bulgarian police officers gathered near the Interior Ministry headquarters for an informal protest designed to press for better pay and working conditions (Capital daily, Trud, Standart, Presa, Klasa, Duma).

- The government will raise retirement pensions by up to 10 percent as of April 1, Labour Minister Totyu Mladenov said (Sega, Presa, Klasa, Duma).

MONITOR - Menda Stoyanova, head of the Bulgarian parliament’s budget committee, forecasts a GDP increase of 1.8 percent in 2013.

- Soccer club Cherno More Varna coach Stefan Genov resigned after his team’s 3-1 league loss to Montana (Trud, Meridian Match).

