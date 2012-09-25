PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Sept 25

SOFIA, Sept 25 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Prime Minister Boiko Borisov said the government plans to increase the salaries of state doctors and teachers next year and has no resources to hike salaries of police officers who protested demanding a 25 percent increase. (24 Chasa, Trud, Sega, Monitor, Standart, Capital Daily)

- The salaries of the military will be increased by 2 to 3 percent next year, but the officers will have to agree to cuts of annual paid leave, Defence Minister Anyo Angelov said. (24 Chasa, Presa, Standart, Trud)

- The Bulgarian economy will accelerate next year and growth will be 1.5 percent from an expected 0.5 percent this year due to easing of the euro debt crisis and better use of European Union funds, Unicredit Bulbank forecast said. (Capital Daily, 24 Chasa, Klasa, Monitor, Presa, Trud)

- Investors in solar power installations protested in front of the energy regulator’s building against the decision to put new fees on the solar energy parks that cut their income by 40 percent. (24 Chasa, Capital daily, Presa, Sega)

- Turkey has withdrawn from plans to build together with Bulgaria and Qatar a speedway from the Danube River city of Rousse to southern city of Svilengrad on the Turkish border, Construction Minister Liliana Pavlova said. (Klasa, Presa, Standart)