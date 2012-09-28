PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Sept 28

SOFIA, Sept 28 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

GENERAL AND POLITICS

- Giovanni Kessler, head of the European Anti-Fraud Office, said he was concerned that a Bulgarian court has acquitted Bulgarian businessmen for misappropriation of funds from EU farm aid programme while a German court has sentenced German businessmen involved in the same scheme. (24 Chasa, Capital Daily, Presa, Sega)

- One of the investors interested to build Belene nuclear project is U.S. registered fund Quantum Group, said Bogomil Manchev, head of Bulgarian engineering group Risk Engineering, a partner of the fund. (24 Chasa, Trud)

- Meat products can increase by 15 percent due to the higher costs of feed grains following a poor crop, Farm Minister Miroslav Naidenov said. (24 Chasa, Capital daily, Sega)

ECONOMY AND BUSINESS

- Bulgarian banks are ready to back projects for energy efficiency, said Unicredit Bulbank chief operating manager Andrea Cassini. (Monitor, Standart)

- The share of bad and restructured loans continued to drop for a third consecutive month, reaching 23.34 percent of all credits, central bank data showed. (Monitor, 23 Chasa, Presa)