PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Oct 12

SOFIA, Oct 12 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- President Rosen Plevneliev has nominates chief prosecutor as a member of Constitutional Court, which may force the process of appointing new chief prosecutor. Velchev’s seven-year mandate expires in February. (Duma, Capital Daily, Klasa, Sega, Trud, Monitor, Presa)

- The economy ministry will strip travel agency On Travel off its licence after the tour operator left 123 Bulgarian tourists stranded in Turkey and Spain. (Duma, Capital Daily, Sega, Trud, Monitor, Presa)

- Leading bankers in Bulgaria said the proposed new tax on income from bank deposits will cost them a lot of money to change their IT systems to collect it. (Standart, Sega, Capital Daily)

- Sales of illegal cigarettes have dropped by 8 percentage points, limiting the grey market of cigarettes to 15.3 percent, a new survey of cigarette sellers showed. (Capital Daily, Standart, Trud)

- Corporate Commercial Bank plans to raised 94 million levs at the Bulgarian Stock Exchange, the bank said in a statement to the bourse. (Capital Daily, Standart, Trud)

- Foreign direct investment increased 200 percent in the first seven months to 850 million levs ($562.56 million)from the same period a year ago, Economy and Energy Minister Delyan Dobrev said. (Klasa, Sega) ($1 = 1.5110 Bulgarian levs)