PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Nov 5

GENERAL AND POLITICS

TRUD - Bulgarian households and companies earned over 1.0 billion levs ($656.81 million) from interest on deposits for the first nine months of the year, central bank data showed.

STANDART - Bulgaria will start building an interconnector gas pipeline link with Turkey as the first stretch of European Union-backed Nabucco pipeline project on Jan. 10, Prime Minister Boiko Borisov said.

- Bulgaria’s next government will have to be a coalition one, the leader of the ethnic Turkish MRF party Ahmed Dogan said. (Presa, Sega)

ECONOMY AND BUSINESS

- Bulgaria’s electricity exports dropped by 20.4 percent in the first nine months of the year mainly due to decreased purchases from neighbouring Greece, data from state Bulgarian Energy Holding showed. (Monitor, Presa)

CAPITAL DAILY - U.S.-based Coca-Cola Enterprises will open a financial service centre in Bulgaria by the middle of next year and employ about 150 people to support its markets in western Europe, a company spokesman said.