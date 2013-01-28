PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Jan 28

SOFIA, Jan 28 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

GENERAL AND POLITICS

- The referendum on the fate of a new nuclear plant in Bulgaria failed due to expected low turnout. Ruling centre-right party GERB said the vote put a final cross over plans to build new reactors at Belene, while opposition Socialists stressed that the vote where 60 percent supported Belene was a vote of no-confidence for the GERB’s cabinet. (24 Chasa, Trud, Sega, Capital Daily, Monitor, Standart)

- The strike at the ailing state arms maker VMZ Sopot was called off, after the government said the companies has secured 4 million levs and would start paying delayed salaries. (Capital Daily, Presa)

BUSINESS AND ECONOMY

CAPITAL DAILY - The commission for financial supervision has allowed new majority owners of Bulgarian telecoms operator Vivacom, Bulgarian banker Tsvetan Vasilev and Russia’s VTB Bank to make a trade offer to minority shareholders at the Bulgarian bourse.

MONITOR - Bulgaria is holding talks with Azeri gas group Shah Deniz II for the supply of between 4 to 6 billion cubic metres of gas to secure its gas needs in 2020 when the group is expected to have the Azeri gas field operational, the head of Bulgarian gas wholesaler Bulgargaz Dimitar Gogov said.