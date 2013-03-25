PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - March 25

SOFIA, March 25 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Interim Regional Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva expressed her concern for the slow construction of the Trakiya highway, saying works should be sped up by 400 percent for it to be completed on time - May 31 (24 Chasa, Trud, Presa, Sega, Standart, Duma)

-- An elderly man threatened to set himself on fire in front of the presidency in central Sofia. The 73-year-old was taken to a local police department where he met with a psychologist while his motives are still unclear (Presa, 24 Chasa, Duma).

-- Campaigning for the upcoming elections in Bulgaria will be launched on April 12, exactly 30 days prior to the Election Day.

-- Right-wing party Democrats for Strong Bulgaria (DSB) will take part in the elections on May 12 with a coalition partner, senior party official Veselin Metodiev said (Presa, Trud, 24 Chasa, Duma).

-- Kalin Georgiev, the chief secretary of the interior ministry, said that the decision to keep former Interior Minister Tsvetan Tsvetanov under special protection was driven by the total of over 20 threats to his life (Presa, Standart).

-- Former European Footballer of the Year Hristo Stoichkov, considered the best Bulgarian soccer player, has said that he has no intentions of getting into politics but he will back a students’ organisation, eyeing the May election, which asked him to become their patron (Standart, 24 Chasa, Duma).

-- Bulgarian Greco-Roman wrestler Ivo Angelov has won the title in the 60-kg category class the European championship in Tbilisi, Georgia (Meridian Match, Trud, Standart, Presa).