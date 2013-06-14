FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - June 14
June 14, 2013 / 6:21 AM / 4 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - June 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SOFIA, June 14 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

GENERAL AND POLITICS

-- New Economy Minister Dragomir Stoynev said the country’s ailing arms producer VMZ Sopot should not be privatised. The last government slated VMZ Sopot for sale last month. (24 Chasa, Trud, Monitor, Duma, Sega)

-- Leader of opposition centre-right GERB party, Boiko Borisov, said the new Socialist-led government will collapse in two or three months after people start to question its policies. (24 Chasa, Presa, Monitor, Duma, Standart)

-- The World Bank lowered its forecast for economic growth in Bulgaria to 1.2 percent this year from 1.8 percent previously. The government’s forecast for growth is about 1.0 percent. (Trud, Presa, Monitor, Duma, Capital Daily)

-- Bulgaria’s drug maker Sopharma opened a new plant in Sofia with an annual capacity to produce 4 billion pills a year in an investment of 75 million levs ($51.00 million). (Capital Daily, 24 Chasa)

