PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - June 18
June 18, 2013 / 6:22 AM / 4 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - June 18

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SOFIA, June 18 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

GENERAL AND POLITICS

- Thousands of Bulgarians protested in a fourth day against the Socialist-led government, sparked by the rushed appointment of an influential media figure on a top security post and growing into demonstrations against rampant corruption. (24 Chasa, Capital Daily, Trud, Presa, Sega)

- Prime Minister Plamen Oresharski said that state companies need to speed up the diversification of their bank deposits and keep less than 25 percent of their savings in one bank. (Sega, 24 Chasa, Monitor)

- The government plans to change the way electricity costs are calculated saying that will decrease them by 5 percent, Energy Minister Dragomir Stoynev said.(24 Chasa, Duma, Presa, Monitor, Trud)

-- German car part producer Behr-Hella Thermocontrol launched the construction of a new plant for air conditioning systems in an industrial zone near Sofia. (Capital Daily, 24 Chasa, Duma, Monitor)

- Foreign direct investment dropped by 62 percent in the first four months to 408 million euros ($544.58 million)from a year ago, central bank data showed. (Sega, Capital Daily, Monitor, Standart)

$1 = 0.7492 euros

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
