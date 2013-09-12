FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Sept 12
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deflation
September 12, 2013 / 7:01 AM / 4 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Sept 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SOFIA, Sept 12 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- If the refugees s from Syria reach 500 per night Bulgaria will be forced to set up tent camps, Interior Minister Tsvetlin Yovchev said. Bulgaria expects the number of refugees to reach 10,000 by the end of the year from 1,400 at present. (Monitor, Trud, Standart, 24 Chasa)

- Foreigners who deposit over 500,000 euros in Bulgarian bank will be able to get Bulgarian citizenship in five years. Investors of over 1 million euros will become Bulgarian citizen, changes in the law on foreigners envisions. (Presa, Trud)

- U.S. Shcreiber Foods will take over the business of French Danone in Bulgaria, Portugal and the Czech republic, Danone’s Bulgarian unit said. (Capital daily, Standart)

- The government will keep a threshold on the maximum state pension next year but may increase it to 840 levs ($570) per month from 770 levs ($520) at present, officials said. (Presa, Capital Daily, Sega, Monitor, Trud)

$1 = 1.4704 Bulgarian levs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.