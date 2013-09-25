FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Sept 25
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Piracy
September 25, 2013 / 5:11 AM / 4 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Sept 25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SOFIA, Sept 25 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Bulgaria may face an increased refugee inflow from Syria after Greece has tightened border controls, Interior Minister Tsvetlin Yovchev said. (Standart, Trud)

-- The government plans to keep the tax on income from bank deposits despite the pre-election pledges of ruling Soclialists to scrap it, Finance Minister Petar Chobanov said. (Standart, Duma, Capital Daily, 24 Chasa)

STANDART - The profit of the construction sector dropped by 15 percent in the first half of the year compared to the same period a year ago, the construction chamber said. Compared to pre-crisis years, the sector has shrunk by 50 percent.

-- The government will decide to give up its golden share in the country’s third largest telecoms operator Vivacom and lift the ban on selling some of the telecom’s real estate after settling litigations linked to the telecom’s privatisation. (Standart, Trud)

-- The prices of natural gas and the heating will stay unchanged in the fourth quarter, the energy regulator said. (Trud, Presa, Capital Daily, 24 Chasa_

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.