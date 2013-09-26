FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Sept 26
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 26, 2013 / 5:26 AM / 4 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Sept 26

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, Sept 26 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Bulgarian parliament failed to launch discussions on the first no-confidence motion against the Socialist-led government after deputies of opposition GERB party and nationalist Attack did not show up in the plenary hall, failing the necessary quorum. (24 Chasa, Trud, Presa, Monitor, Capital Daily, Sega, Standart)

- The government pledged to raise the salaries of the workers in the state owned postal services by 10 percent as of October, after postmen protested in downtown Sofia. (Standart, 24 Chasa)

- Loans to businesses and households have dropped on a monthly basis in August, central bank data showed. (Capital Daily, Standart, Sega)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.