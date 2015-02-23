PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Feb 23

SOFIA, Feb 23 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Bulgaria’s energy sector is in a state of financial collapse and in need of urgent and adequate measures, Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova said. She warned that rescuing the energy sector, and therefore the entire economy, could require unpopular steps (Standart, Presa, 24 Chasa).

SEGA - Some 40 percent of asylum seekers in Bulgaria perceive themselves as vulnerable, a report by two non-governmental organizations, said. The strongest effect could be sensed among children, young adults, pregnant women, elderly people and those that went through physical or psychological torture and violence.

-- Bulgarian tobacco producers are threatening protests over the unfair distribution of subsidies, adding that the distribution of payments is based on political-corporative principles. The protests are to be in two stages, the first one including the closure of border crossing points through 24-hour blockades, and the second one protests in front of the agriculture ministry in capital Sofia (Presa, 24 Chasa).