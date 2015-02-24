PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Feb 24

SOFIA, Feb 24 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- The European Commission has notified Bulgaria that payments under operational program Regional Development 2007-2013 can now restart. The payments were temporarily suspended so as to guarantee the efficiency of control systems (Trud, Standart, Presa, 24 Chasa, Capital daily, Monitor, Sega, Duma).

-- The defence ministry could be forced to lay off 4600 military and civilian officers due to budget restrictions, Defence Minister Nikolay Nenchev said (24 Chasa, Presa, Monitor, Duma, Sega).

-- Some 7306 Bulgarians, who are part of the military reserve force, have been summoned to appear at their local military districts this year, Defence Minister Nikolay Nenchev said. It appears that more people have been summoned for less than month and a half in 2015 compared to the number of people summoned in each of the years 2011, 2012 and 2013 but Nenchev dismissed rumours that there is an ongoing mobilisation in Bulgaria due to the conflict in Ukraine (Presa, Duma, 24 Chasa, Monitor, Sega).

-- Ukraine’s ambassador to Sofia Mykola Baltazhy stated that a large wave of refugees fleeing the conflict in his country was not expected to reach Bulgaria.

-- Prime Minister Boiko Borisov has urged General Stoyan Tonev, the head of the healthcare committee in parliament, to resign and leave all his offices as part of the ruling GERB party. Tonev came in the spotlight after an audit of the defence ministry in the Medical Military Academy, a medical institution he headed between 2002 and 2013, showing that while he was running the facility, a private entity was functioning in it that generated 10 million levs in losses to the detriment of the state-owned institution. Tonev denied any wrongdoing (Capital daily, Presa, Standart, Monitor, Duma, Sega).