PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Feb 25

SOFIA, Feb 25 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- The underground gas storage near the northwestern village of Chiren contains enough gas to meet Bulgaria’s needs for three months, the energy ministry said in response to escalation of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine over gas supplies and the warning of Russian state gas company Gazprom that there could be problems with deliveries to Europe (Trud, Monitor, Duma).

-- Leftist ABV party, led by former Socialist President Georgi Parvanov, said it will not back the ratification of the government’s plan to tap overseas markets in a three year, 8 billion euro ($9.12 billion) bond programme managed by four banks (Trud, Sega, Presa, Capital daily, Duma).

-- Vladimira Yaneva has resigned from the post of chair of the Sofia City Court. Last week, she was removed from office in a unanimous vote of the Supreme Judicial Council at the proposal of Chief Prosecutir Sotir Tsatsarov over pretrial proceedings concerning unlawful approval of permits for the deployment of special surveillance equipment under the so-called “Worms” case in the period September 2013 - June 2014. She keeps the post of a judge (Trud, Standart, Sega, Presa, Monitor, Capital daily, Duma, 24 Chasa).

-- The Patriotic Front, one of the ruling centre-right GERB party’s allies, demands the introduction of compulsory voting in Bulgaria prior to the forthcoming local elections in the autumn (Standart, Sega, Presa, Duma, 24 Chasa).

-- Bulgaria and Romania plan to attract tourists from the more distant Asian countries through the development of a common tourist product, Tourism Minister Nikolina Angelkova said (Monitor, Capital daily, Duma).

-- The European Court of Human Rights has ruled against the Bulgarian state over the clash between supporters of nationalist Attack party and Muslims outside Sofia’s Banya Bashi mosque in 2011. The Strasbourg-based court sentenced Bulgaria to pay 3,000 euros ($3,414) to a man, who was injured in the clashes, for non-pecuniary damage and to cover court expenses of 4,668 euros (Trud, Standart, Sega, Presa, Monitor, Capital daily, Duma).

-- Bulgarian tobacco producers decided to postpone the protests and road closures, which they planned to stage on Friday, after reaching an agreement with the agriculture ministry for fairer distribution of subsidies for quantities of tobacco that have not been produced (Trud, Standart, Presa. Monitor, Duma, 24 Chasa).