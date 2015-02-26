FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Feb 26
February 26, 2015 / 8:01 AM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Feb 26

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SOFIA, Feb 26 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- The Sofia Appellate Court acquited former Interior Minister Tsvetan Tsvetanov on embezzlement charges. The decision can be further appealed in front of the Supreme Court of Cassation (Presa, 24 Chasa, Capital daily, Duma, Sega).

-- The Bulgarian authorities were initially unprepared to address the influx and provide adequate response, Amnesty International’s report said. The human rights group, however, said that Bulgaria achieved partial improvements to reception conditions for asylum-seekers entering the Balkan country recently (Sega, Capital daily, Standart).

-- The parlaiment has terminated the rights of General Stoyan Tonev as deputy and chair of the parliamentary healthcare committee. Earlier this week, Tonev handed in his resignation as the head of the committee and as the ruling GERB party’s lawmaker followind a scandal over private business development with state money and financial abuses at the dermatology clinic of the Military Medical Academy (Presa, 24 Chasa, Duma).

