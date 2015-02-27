PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Feb 27

SOFIA, Feb 27 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

24 CHASA - Some 30 politicians and administration officials involved in corruption affairs should be sent to prison, under a new anti-corruption strategy. A special unit, which is due to be set up Friday, will comprise at least 200 prosecutors, investigators, inspectors and other employees and will likely be modeled after existing institutions in several Eastern European countries

-- The European Commission said it stepped up a macroeconomic imbalance procedure against Bulgaria over banking practices that could have a serious impact on the Balkan country’s financial sector (Capital daily, Standart, 24 Chasa, Duma).

-- Former Bulgarian President Georgi Parvanov announced that he is going to resign his party ABV’s leadership due to the decision of the party’s parliamentary group to support the eight-billion euro ($8.96 billion) overseas borrowing plan (Standart, Capital daily, Presa, 24 Chasa, Duma).

-- James Comey, the head of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation, will pay a visit to Bulgaria next week. According to insiders, Comey is expected to meet with Bulgaria’s Chief Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov (Standart, 24 Chasa, Presa, Capital daily, Duma).

-- Work on the Hemus and Trakia motorways will resume in March, when the winter road cleaning regime across the country is partially lifted, Lazar Lazarov, Chair of the Management Board of the Road Infrastructure Agency said.