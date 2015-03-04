FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - March 4
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
March 4, 2015 / 8:21 AM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - March 4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, March 4 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- More than 10,000 people gathered at the the historical peak of Shipka in central Bulgaria to mark the 137th anniversary of the country’s liberation from the Ottoman Empire (24 Chasa, Monitor, Presa, Standart, Duma).

24 CHASA - Bulgaria’s unemployment rate was 10.8 percent in January, compared to 12.6 percent in January 2014, Eurostat data showed. The Balkan country’s jobless rate, however, still remains above the EU average of 9.8 percent.

CAPITAL DAILY - Number of EU countries’ tourists that have visited Bulgaria fell to 29,300 in January, 58 percent less than the EU tourists in January a year ago.

-- Archaeologists discovered a bronze cross, which is estimated to be 1500-years-old, in the southwestern town of Sandanski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
