PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - March 4

SOFIA, March 4 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- More than 10,000 people gathered at the the historical peak of Shipka in central Bulgaria to mark the 137th anniversary of the country’s liberation from the Ottoman Empire (24 Chasa, Monitor, Presa, Standart, Duma).

24 CHASA - Bulgaria’s unemployment rate was 10.8 percent in January, compared to 12.6 percent in January 2014, Eurostat data showed. The Balkan country’s jobless rate, however, still remains above the EU average of 9.8 percent.

CAPITAL DAILY - Number of EU countries’ tourists that have visited Bulgaria fell to 29,300 in January, 58 percent less than the EU tourists in January a year ago.

-- Archaeologists discovered a bronze cross, which is estimated to be 1500-years-old, in the southwestern town of Sandanski