PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - March 5
March 5, 2015 / 8:35 AM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - March 5

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SOFIA, March 5 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Interior Minister Veselin Vuchkov, who has been in dispute with Prime Minister Boiko Borisov over a plan to fire ministry chief secretary Svetlozar Lazarov and state security agency (SANS) chief Vladimir Pisanchev, resigned (Trud, 24 Chasa, Presa, Standart, Monitor, Capital daily, Sega, Duma).

24 CHASA - There are three potential successors to Interior Minister Veselin Vuchkov, sources said. According to unofficial preliminary information, the potential candidates are former Interior Minister Yordan Bakalov, Deputy Interior Minister Krasimir Tsipov and an official, who are not related to the interior ministry

-- If the parliamentary elections were held today, 22.8 percent of Bulgarians would vote for the ruling centre-right GERB party versus 16.9 percent for the Socialist party (BSP), a poll by Mediana showed (Trud, Sega).

-- The parliament dismissed the proposal of the main opposition Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) for early retirement. According to the proposed changes, retirement would become possible 24 months earlier than the fulfillment of the eligibility criteria (Presa, Standart, Duma).

