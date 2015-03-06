PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - March 6

SOFIA, March 6 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Prime Minister Boiko Borisov said that he will propose Deputy Prime Minister Rumyana Bachvarova for the position of Interior Minister to replace Veselin Vuchkov, who resigned on Wednesday (Trud, 24 Chasa, Sega, Presa, Standart, Monitor, Capital daily, Duma).

TRUD - Bulgaria will send troops to Ukraine to take part in an international military exercises in July. The defence ministry, however, said the exercises are not connected to Ukraine’s crisis

MONITOR - The Bulgarian authorities have drafted a new plan for the integration of refugees that calls for providing them with access to the Balkan country’s labour market, Deputy Prime Minister Meglena Kuneva said

-- The parliament created a temporary committee to review the facts and circumstances around the actions of government institutions that had to oversee developments at Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank), which collapsed after a bank run in June, in the period 2009-2014 (Standart, Monitor, Capital daily, Duma, 24 Chasa).