PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - March 10

SOFIA, March 9 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- If parliamentary election were held today, 27.4 percent of Bulgarians would vote for the centre-right ruling party GERB, versus 11.1 percent for the Socialist party (BSP), a poll by Exacta agency showed (Trud, Standart, Sega, Presa).

-- Some 52 percent of Bulgarians support the introduction of of compulsory voting, while 36 percent oppose it, a poll by Exacta agency showed (Trud, Standart, Sega, Presa).

TRUD - Deputy Interior Minister Tsvyatko Georgiev is one of the most likely successors to Vladimir Pisanchev, the head of the state security agency (SANS), who resigned last week (Trud,

-- Three Bulgarians fell victims to the bad weather conditions on Monday with total number of victims increased to six after three snowboarders were killed by an avalanche in the Pirin mountain on Sunday (Standart, Trud, Sega).