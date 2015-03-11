FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - March 11
March 11, 2015 / 7:29 AM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - March 11

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, March 11 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

PRESA - Public trust in Bulgarian judiciary remains critically low, a research by Gallup International and civil initiative project Legal Barometer showed. Some 60,7 percent say they do not believe an effective reform can be implemented this year that will counteract corruption in the local police and judiciary

-- The justice ministry published a bill amending and supplementing the Criminal Code, which is focused on providing adequate protection against terrorism (Trud, Monitor).

-- The parliament’s healthcare commission has approved the nomination of Glinka Komitov for new chairman of the state-run National Health Insurance Fund. He replaces Rumyana Todorova, whose contract, expired (Trud, Standart, Sega, Monitor, Capital daily).

$1 = 1.8321 leva

