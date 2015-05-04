FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - May 4
May 4, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - May 4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, May 4 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Bulgaria’s second-largest city of Plovdiv will host the 2016 Concours Mondial de Bruxelles - a renowned wine contest, Tourism Minister Nikolina Angelkova said (Standart, 24 Chasa).

-- Bulgarian authorities detain seven foreign national attempting to enter the Balkan country illegally, the border police chief directorate said

-- Bulgaria’s Staniliya Stamenova defended her European title in the women’s 200 metres single canoe race in Racice, the Czech Republic (Meridian Match, 24 Chasa, Standart, Duma).

