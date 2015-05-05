FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - May 5
#Market News
May 5, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - May 5

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, May 5 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- The unserviced loans at Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) spiked to 5 billion levs, or 99.3 percent of the bank’s credits at the end of March, data from the bankrupt lender showed. (Monitor, Sega, Standart, Trud)

-- Bulgaria may repair only few of its Russian-made MiG-29 jet fighters, so that it can continue to guard its skies, Defence Minister Nikolay Nenchev said. (Monitor, Presa, Sega, Trud)

CAPITAL DAILY - Japanese car parts producer Yazaki Corp plans to build a third car parts plant in Bulgarian and invest 30 million euros.

-- Police and firemen are threatening with protests if the government push ahead with plans to impose a retiring age for the police forces at 53 years of age, which should gradually increase to 55 years. (Capital Daily, Monitor, Presa, Sega, Standart, Trud)

