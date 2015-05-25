FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - May 25
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 25, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - May 25

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, May 25 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Some 500 people in southwestern villages protests against illegal Roma settings and following clashes between ethnic Bulgarians and Roma over loud music. Four people were injured and eight arrested (Sega, Presa, Monitor, 24 Chasa, Duma)

SEGA - Some 3,256 refugees have entered Bulgaria since the start of the year, three times more compared to a year earlier, the interior ministry data showed.

STANDART - Bulgarian Welcome Holdings, controlled by Hong Kong investor Steven Lo, will offer 1.38 million warrants and raise up to 6.9 billion levs ($3.88 billion) in the next six years at the Bulgarian stock exchange for its gambling project in the country. ($1 = 1.7788 leva)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.