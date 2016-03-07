FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - March 7
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
March 7, 2016 / 7:16 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - March 7

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, March 7 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- About 200 Bulgarian army officers will stay and back the border police at checkpoints with Greece to help prevent an eventual refugee inflow, officials said after the police and the army carried out drills at the border over the weekend. (Trud, 24 Chasa, Standart)

TRUD - There is no interest to use the planned Bulgaria-Greece gas interconnector pipeline and the future operator of the gas link ICGB has asked the energy regulator to extend the deadline for companies to express interest by the end of March, an ICGB letter filed to the regulator showed.

CAPITAL DAILY - Bulgarian banks will be able to offer more favourable loan conditions to small businesses after the European Investment Fund and European Investment Bank provided guarantees under EU baked project.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.