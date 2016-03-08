PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - March 8

SOFIA, March 8 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- The chief prosecutor asked the parliament to lift the immunity of a deputy from the ethnic Turkish MRF party to launch an investigation for misappropriation. (24 Chasa, Capital Daily, Monitor, Sega, Trud)

-- Prime Minister Boiko Borisov appealed to his GERB party to find ways not to participate in the choice of new members of the anti-monopoly regulator after accusations that the choice may be subject to improper lobbying. (24 Chasa, Capital Daily, Monitor, Sega, Trud)

-- About 60 percent of Bulgarians are convinced that the corruption is on the rise in the country, a new survey showed. (Duma, Capital Daily, Sega, Trud)