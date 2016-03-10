PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - March 10

SOFIA, March 10 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Bulgaria is ready to build a wire fence along its border with Greece to tackle a potential increase in migrant inflow, Defence Minister Nikolay Nenchev said (Trud, Standart, 24 Chasa)

-- Iranian and Bulgarian officials discussed opportunities for gas supplies from the Islamic Republic, at an intergovernmental meeting in Tehran, the government’s press office said (Trud, Standart, Monitor)

-- Bulgarian government proposed to parliament to ratify the advisory services agreement with the World Bank in the water and sewerage sector. A three-million levs ($1.68 million) agreement was signed last month, aiming to create conditions, mechanisms and capacity to increase the efficiency of operation of the water sector in the Balkan country (Trud, 24 Chasa) ($1 = 1.7830 leva)