March 11, 2016 / 7:30 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - March 11

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SOFIA, March 11 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- A final agreement between the EU and Turkey should provide guarantees that land borders between Turkey and Bulgaria or between Greece and Turkey will not become part of a new migrant route, Bulgarian Foreign Minister Daniel Mitov said (Trud, 24 Chasa)

-- Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borisov slammed at some media outlets for their coverage of the migrant crisis, saying it is wrong going to refugees and asking them why they are not going through Bulgaria (Trud, 24 Chasa, Standart)

-- Bulgarian authorities detained 43 illegal migrants aboard a cargo train passing through the Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint, the interior ministry said (Trud, 24 Chasa, Standart, Monitor)

-- Volen Siderov, the leader of the nationalist Attack party, pleaded guilty to three charges against him. The Sofia City Courty will hold a sitting on the probation agreements on Monday (Trud, 24 Chasa, Standart)

