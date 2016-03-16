FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - March 16
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
March 16, 2016 / 7:25 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - March 16

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SOFIA, March 16 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Bulgaria’s central bank governor Dimitar Radev discussed reforms in governance and banking supervision as well as the upcoming asset quality review and stress test of the Balkan country’s lenders with the heads of missions of EU Member States and the delegation of the European Commission in Sofia (Trud, Standart, Capital daily)

-- Bulgaria called again on the EU to recognise the need for protection of the country’s land and maritime borders with Turkey from a possible shifting of migration inflow following the closure of the Western Balkans route, Deputy Prime Minister Meglena Kuneva said (Trud, 24 Chasa, Standart)

-- Police in southern town of Yambol detained 18 illegal migrants during a specialised operation, the interior ministry said (Standart, Monitor, Trud)

-- Number of passengers passing through the Sofia airport in increased by 14 percent in the first two months of 2016, reaching a total of 641,807 people (Standart, Monitor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.