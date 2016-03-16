PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - March 16

SOFIA, March 16 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Bulgaria’s central bank governor Dimitar Radev discussed reforms in governance and banking supervision as well as the upcoming asset quality review and stress test of the Balkan country’s lenders with the heads of missions of EU Member States and the delegation of the European Commission in Sofia (Trud, Standart, Capital daily)

-- Bulgaria called again on the EU to recognise the need for protection of the country’s land and maritime borders with Turkey from a possible shifting of migration inflow following the closure of the Western Balkans route, Deputy Prime Minister Meglena Kuneva said (Trud, 24 Chasa, Standart)

-- Police in southern town of Yambol detained 18 illegal migrants during a specialised operation, the interior ministry said (Standart, Monitor, Trud)

-- Number of passengers passing through the Sofia airport in increased by 14 percent in the first two months of 2016, reaching a total of 641,807 people (Standart, Monitor)