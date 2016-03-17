PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - March 17

SOFIA, March 17 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Bulgartabac will halt its sales to the Middle East from April 1 due to alleged “negative media campaign” and in view of “the sensitive situation in that region”, the tobacco holding group said (Capital daily, Monitor)

-- Bulgarian President Rosen Plevneliev said Bulgaria should receive financial assistance from the EU to deal with the inflow of refugees and migrants and step up border protection (Trud, 24 Chasa, Standart)

-- Ruling centre-right GERB party proposed to drop a planned total ban on beach camping until changes to the Tourism Act were approved to explicitly regulate camping outside of designated areas (Trud, 24 Chasa, Standart)

-- Bulgarian customs officers seized 2 kg of heroin at the Gyueshevo checkpoint on the border with Macedonia, national customs agency said. A Serbian citizen attempted to smuggle the heroin while travelling in a Turkish-registered bus from Turkey to Kosovo via Bulgaria and Macedonia (Monitor, Telegraf)

-- Former interim interior minister Petya Parvanova was appointed as head of the state agency for refugees, replacing Nikola Kazakov, who was dismissed last month (Trud, Standart, Sega)