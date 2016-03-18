FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - March 18
March 18, 2016 / 7:31 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - March 18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, March 18 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Defence Minister Nikolay Nenchev will table to the government the draft for the acquisition of a new multi-purpose fighter jet in the coming days (Trud, 24 Chasa, Standart)

-- Bulgarian police have cracked down on a criminal group dealing in production and distribution of counterfeit euro notes, the interior ministry said (Trud, Monitor, Telegraf)

-- Bulgaria’s parliament adopted at first reading amendments to the Administration Act, which will make it compulsory for high-level state officials to hold higher education (Standart, Monitor)

