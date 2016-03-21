FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - March 21
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
March 21, 2016 / 7:30 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - March 21

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, March 21 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- A Bulgarian woman was injured in the bus crash in Spain that killed at least 14 people on Sunday, the foreign ministry said (Trud, 24 Chasa, Standart, Monitor)

-- Bulgarian Defence Minister Nikolay Nenchev warned of the possible presence of terrorists as well as people with criminal record among the refugees entering the Balkan country

-- Fifteen illegal migrants have been detained during an inspection of agricultural buildings near the southern town of Haskovo, the interior ministry said (Monitor, Telegraf)

-- Champions Ludogorets beat Beroe Stara Zagora 2-0 to move 14 points clear at the top of the Bulgarian soccer league. Ludogorets have 54 from 23 matches, followed by Levski Sofia on 40 (Tema Sport, Standart, Trud, 24 Chasa, Monitor, Sega)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.