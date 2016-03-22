PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - March 22

SOFIA, March 22 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Chief Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov dismissed suggestions that Palestinian Omar el-Nayef, who has died at the Palestinian embassy in Sofia last month, might have been murdered (Trud, 24 Chasa, Standart, Monitor)

-- Ethnic Turkish party MRF deputy and media mogul Delyan Peevski said in a statement that he will give up doing any future business in Bulgaria. He also announced that he will withdraw from acquiring the assets of the bankrupt fertliser plant Chimco in the northwestern town of Vratsa (Trud, 24 Chasa, Standart, Capital daily, Monitor, Sega)

-- Prosecutors indicted four people with charges of running an organized criminal gang involved in drug trafficking, Deputy Chief Prosecutor Borislav Sarafov said (Monitor, Telegraf)

-- German lightning manufacturer Osram will launch the construction of a 45 million levs ($25.89 million) plant in the southern city of Plovdiv, the economy ministry said in a statement. The plant is expected to be completed in 2017, creating 900 jobs (Capital daily, Trud, Standart) ($1 = 1.7384 leva)