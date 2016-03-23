PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - March 23

SOFIA, March 23 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Bulgaria responded to terrorist attacks in Brussels by heightening security measures across the country and holding a large-scale anti-terrorism training, planned two months ago, in Sofia downtown in order to assess the capacity of different state structures to react in the event of crises, Interior Minister Rumyana Bachvarova said (Trud, Standart, 24 Chasa, Monitor, Sega)

-- Sofia airport stepped up security following Brussels attacks, Transport Minister Ivaylo Moskovski said, adding An additional number of police officers have been deployed to the two terminals at the airport (Trud, Standart, Monitor)

-- Nationalist Attack party’s leader Volen Siderov and lawmaker Desislav Chukolov have been sentenced to two years of probation in relation to an incident in front of an alcohol and cigarettes shop in October. The two deputies will also have their salaries deduced by 25 percent for two years after pleading guilty (Trud, Monitor, Telegraf, Standart)

-- Gas exploration drills in Bulgaria’s Khan Asparuh block in the Black Sea are expected to begin in April, parliamentary energy committee’s chairman Delyan Dobrev said