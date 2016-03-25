PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - March 25

SOFIA, March 25 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Bulgarian Army troops began a joint training exercise with border police units at Ilinden crossing at the country’s border with Greece, the defence ministry said. The exercise, involving about 40 troops and military police, is part of Bulgaria’s efforts to adequately respond to a potential increase in migration flow after the closure of the Western Balkans route (Trud, Standart, Monitor)

-- Sofia municipality said it will spend 81.5 million euros ($91.01 million) to buy 190 new buses by the end of 2018 in an attempt to improve air quality in the Balkan country’s capital (Trud, Standart)

-- Bulgarian customs officials have busted an international cocaine trafficking ring, the customs agency said. Two Bulgarians and two Russian were detained during an operation on the territory of capital Sofia (Monitor, Telegraf)

-- Bulgarian parliament adopted on second reading changes to tobacco legislation banning the sale of tobacco with specific flavour and aroma qualities (Trud, Monitor)

-- Bulgarian international Vladimir Gadzhev joined English League One (third tier) club Coventry City, signing a contract until June 2017 (Tema Sport, Trud, Standart, Monitor) ($1 = 0.8955 euros)