FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - March 28
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
March 28, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - March 28

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SOFIA, March 28 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boiko Borisov backed the plans that the Balkan country should be ready to build a light fence along the border with Greece to prevent refugee influx and protect its border. (Monitor, Telegraph, Sega)

- A former police officer with a medical record has barricaded himself in his home after firing shots at his daughter. The man has fired at police negotiating teams before surrendering 22 hours later. (Telegraph, Monitor)

STANDART - Spanish and German investors are showing interest to take Sofia airport on concession, sources familiar with the situation said. The government is expected to open a tender procedure for a 35-year concession this spring.

CAPITAL DAILY - The lack of trust in the judicial system and the serious red tape are the main problems that are scaring foreign investors away, members of U.S. Chamber of Commerce said during a meeting with government officials.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.