PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - March 29
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
March 29, 2016

PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - March 29

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SOFIA, March 29 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Bulgarian government might become subject to a second vote of no confidence after having survived its first motion earlier this year. The Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) - the second largest opposition party, is considering to initiate  vote of no confidence for the failure of the government in its foreign policy (Trud, 24 Chasa, Standart)

-- Bulgarian citizens completed a total of 281,360 trips abroad in February, a 9.8 percent increase compared to the same month in 2015, the stastistic office said. There was an increase in the number of trips made by Bulgarians to neighbouring Romania, Serbia and Macedonia as well as Austria, Italy, Spain and Germany. At the same time, there was a drop in the number of visits to Greece, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic and Turkey.

-- Controversial lawmaker and alleged media mogul Delyan Peevski has said he is pulling out of the acquisition of Kanal 3, a cable broadcaster that had been linked to him for more than half a year (Standart, Monitor)

