PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - March 30
March 30, 2016 / 6:50 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - March 30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, March 30 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Bulgaria is expecting a 10 percent growth in Russian tourists at Bulgarian seaside resorts this summer, the head of the coiuntry’s hotel association said. (Standart, Monitor)

-- Austrian-owned flour producer Good Mills Bulgaria plans to invest some 5.5 million levs in upgrading its milling facilities in the country through 2018, the company said. (Standart, Capital Daily)

-- Bulgaria is considering changes in the concessions law allowing to extend the term of concessions up to 99 years, Transport Minister Ivailo Moskovski said. Bulgaria plans to grant its airports in the cities of Sofia and Plovdiv on a 35-year concessions. (Monitor, Trud, Sega, Capital Daily, 24 Chasa, Duma)

