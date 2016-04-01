FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - April 1
April 1, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - April 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, April 1 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Police officers has found some 400,000 levs ($232,788.22)stashed in the two houses linked to the head of the Vehicle Administration Agency, who was arrested and charged in large-scale corruption. (24 Chasa, Capital Daily, Duma, Monitor)

-- Bulgarian households will be able to change their electricity provider after the energy regulator eased the procedures for the change. (Trud, Capital Daily)

-- Small businesses will have access to cheap credits worth 600 million euros as of this autumn under EU-backed programmes, Economy Minister Bozhidar Lukarski said. (Capital Daily, 24 Chasa, Standart, Trud)

STANDART - Bulgaria’s banking system registered a profit of 196 million levs for the fist two months of the year, central bank data showed.

$1 = 1.7183 leva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
