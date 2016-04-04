PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - April 4

SOFIA, April 4 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Bulgarian and US land forces will conduct joint military training at the Novo Selo training area in southern Bulgaria between April 4 and May 16, the defence ministry said (Trud, Standart)

-- Police in the southern town of Haskovo detained 44 illegal migrants, reportedly from Afghanistan, near the village of Bregovo (Trud, Standart, Monitor)

-- Vasil Koychev, chairperson of the eastern town of Devnya municipal council, has been excluded from Bulgaria’s ruling GERB party. GERB’s executive committee decided to exclude him after an investigation of private TV channel revealed that Koychev had caused financial damages to the municipality amounting to 70,000 levs ($40,773.53) (Trud, 24 Chasa, Standart, Monitor)

-- Champions Ludogorets moved 14 points clear at the top of the Bulgarian soccer league with a 1-0 win over Botev Plovdiv (Tema Sport, Standart, Trud, 24 Chasa)