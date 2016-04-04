FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - April 4
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
April 4, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - April 4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SOFIA, April 4 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Bulgarian and US land forces will conduct joint military training at the Novo Selo training area in southern Bulgaria between April 4 and May 16, the defence ministry said (Trud, Standart)

-- Police in the southern town of Haskovo detained 44 illegal migrants, reportedly from Afghanistan, near the village of Bregovo (Trud, Standart, Monitor)

-- Vasil Koychev, chairperson of the eastern town of Devnya municipal council, has been excluded from Bulgaria’s ruling GERB party. GERB’s executive committee decided to exclude him after an investigation of private TV channel revealed that Koychev had caused financial damages to the municipality amounting to 70,000 levs ($40,773.53) (Trud, 24 Chasa, Standart, Monitor)

-- Champions Ludogorets moved 14 points clear at the top of the Bulgarian soccer league with a 1-0 win over Botev Plovdiv (Tema Sport, Standart, Trud, 24 Chasa)

$1 = 1.7168 leva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.