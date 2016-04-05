FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - April 5
April 5, 2016

PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - April 5

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, April 5 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Bulgaria’s revenue agency has filed a formal request to receive information about Bulgarians whose names are involved in “Panama Papers”, the leak of some 11.5 million documents revealing their offshore financial dealings

-- The transport committee of Sofia municipality approved a proposed 60-percent increase in the price of public transport tickets (Trud, 24 Chasa, Standart, Monitor)

-- Canadian rock musician Bryan Adams will perform in Sofia on October 11. The concert will be part of his “Get Up” tour and will take place at the Arena Armeets hall in the Bulgarian capital (Standart, Monitor)

