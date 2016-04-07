FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - April 7
April 7, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - April 7

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SOFIA, April 7 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Tsvetan Vassilev, the majority owner of insolvent Corporate Commercial Bank, said he is suing Bulgaria at the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg. He added that if the court ruled in his favour, he would set up a fund to compensate all those who had suffered from what he described as a coordinated attack on the bank and him personally (Trud, Standart, 24 Chasa)

-- Bulgarian Interior Minister Rumyana Bachvarova said that the new migrant routes currently being developed do not pass through the Balkan country (Trud, Monitor, Standart)

-- Hundreds of doctors, who have been disgruntled after the National Health Insurance Fund and the health ministry ignored their opinion when devising the framework agreement on the expenditure of public funds for healthcare, protested in capital Sofia, calling for the resignation of Health Minister Petar Moskov (Trud, Sega, Standart)

