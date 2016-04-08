PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - April 8

SOFIA, April 8 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Some 60 percent of Bulgarians think that refugees are threatening the Balkan country’s national security, while 15.2 percent are of the opposite opinion, a poll by Sova Harris showed (Standart, Duma)

-- Bulgaria’s naval and border police forces will test on Sunday their capabilities for joint action in a joint training exercise, the defence ministry said. The exercise is in response to a hypothetical increase in migratory pressure in the Black Sea (Trud, Standart, Monitor)

-- Bulgaria’s Defence Minister Nikolay Nenchev and his Greek counterpart Panos Kammenos discussed in Athens the need to hold talks at the level of contact groups from the two countries’ armed forces about joint tackling of the migration pressure at EU borders (Trud, 24 Chasa)

-- Interior Minister Rumyana Bachvarova expressed optimism that the fence at the border with Turkey will be completed by the end of June (Standart, Trud, Sega)

-- Bulgarian lawmakers have approved a proposal by the ruling centre-right GERB that overturns a recently introduced ban on beach camping (Standart, Trud, 24 Chasa, Sega)