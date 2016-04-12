FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - April 12
April 12, 2016

PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - April 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SOFIA, April 12 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Bulgaria’s prime minister Boiko Borisov backed vigilante groups that detained refugees who crossed illegally Bulgarian border from Turkey, saying all help was welcome in protecting the country’s borders. He later retracted saying arrests should be carried only by the police and citizens should not exceed their rights. (Sega, 24 Chasa, Capital Daily, Trud)

-- Bulgaria is sending another 300 army officers to help guard its borders with Greece and Turkey to prevent a possible refugee influx, Prime Minister Boiko Borisov said. (24 Chasa, Capital Daily, Monitor, Trud)

-- Bulgaria’s exports grew only 1.4 percent in the first two months of the year to 6.9 billion levs, five time less than in the same period a year ago, data from the statistics office showed. (24 Chasa, Capital Daily)

-- Bulgaria is considering to take part in the project to build a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal at the Greek port of Alexandroupolis to help diversify its energy supplies, officials said. (Capital daily, Monitor)

