PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - April 28
April 28, 2016 / 6:06 AM / a year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, April 28 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- The sales of Nestle Bulgaria, part of Nestle increased 4.8 percent to 300 million levs ($173.83 million)in 2015 on an annual basis, data showed. (Capital Daily, 24 Chasa, Standart)

-- Prosecutors have charged a senior officer at Bulgaria’s National Security Agency for selling sensitive financial intelligence information to private companies. (Monitor, 24 Chasa, Standart, Trud)

CAPITAL DAILY - Bulgaria has dropped to 78th rank in terms of media freedom, the annual report of Freedom House showed.

24 CHASA - The Information technologies sector produces 2.3 percent of Bulgaria’s economic output, deputy Economic minister Daniela Vizieva said. ($1 = 1.7258 leva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
